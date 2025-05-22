GBI rules twin brothers’ deaths on Bell Mountain a suicide-suicide

HIAWASSEE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released its final report on the deaths of twin brothers Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Raheem Lewis, ruling the case a suicide-suicide.

The 19-year-olds were found dead from gunshot wounds on Bell Mountain in Hiawassee on March 8, prompting an extensive investigation by state and local authorities.

According to the GBI, cell phone data tracked the brothers from their home in Gwinnett County to Bell Mountain, and video surveillance confirmed they were alone upon arrival.

The report also notes that only Naazir Lewis had purchased an airline ticket to Boston, although he never boarded the flight. Investigators say Naazir also purchased the ammunition used in the shooting.

Search histories recovered from both of their phones included terms related to suicide rates and how to load a gun.

Forensic evidence further revealed that both brothers had fired a weapon.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story