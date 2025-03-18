Cause of death still unclear in mysterious deaths of Gwinnett County twins on Bell Mountain

HIAWASSEE, GA — Questions remain surrounding the mysterious deaths of twin brothers from Gwinnett County, whose bodies were found on top of Bell Mountain in North Georgia.

The family of 19-year-old Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis is disputing reports that their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide. Hikers discovered the brothers last week at the summit of the mountain, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has completed autopsies but is awaiting additional forensic test results before determining an official cause of death. Meanwhile, the twins' family has expressed skepticism about the murder-suicide theory. They point out that the brothers were scheduled to fly to Boston the morning they were found dead and say they were not aware of either twin having visited Bell Mountain before. Relatives also insist the two had a strong relationship and never showed signs of conflict.

As investigators work to determine what happened, the medical examiner continues to analyze forensic evidence before releasing a final report.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story