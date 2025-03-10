Local

GBI investigates apparent murder-suicide of twin brothers in North Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
Crime scene tape
Investigation (fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

HIAWASEE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting local authorities in an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide involving twin brothers from Lawrenceville. The bodies were discovered on top of Bell Mountain near Hiawassee, both with gunshot wounds.

Hikers who were in the area made the grim discovery of the brothers, identified as Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis. Initial investigations suggest the deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide, but details remain scarce at this time. The GBI has confirmed that both men were found with gunshot wounds, and autopsies are currently underway to determine the manner and cause of death.

Officials have not released further information about the circumstances surrounding their deaths, and the investigation is ongoing.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!