GBI investigates apparent murder-suicide of twin brothers in North Georgia

HIAWASEE, GA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is assisting local authorities in an investigation into an apparent murder-suicide involving twin brothers from Lawrenceville. The bodies were discovered on top of Bell Mountain near Hiawassee, both with gunshot wounds.

Hikers who were in the area made the grim discovery of the brothers, identified as Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis. Initial investigations suggest the deaths may be the result of a murder-suicide, but details remain scarce at this time. The GBI has confirmed that both men were found with gunshot wounds, and autopsies are currently underway to determine the manner and cause of death.

Officials have not released further information about the circumstances surrounding their deaths, and the investigation is ongoing.