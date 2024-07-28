Falcons hold first practice at metro high school since 2016

BUFORD, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons held a practice, free and open to fans in Gwinnett County on Saturday night.

The practice was held under the lights in front of thousands of fans at Seckinger High School in Buford.

This was the team’s first time practicing at a metro Atlanta high school since 2016.

Atlanta kicked off Training Camp on Thursday at their practice facility in Hall County.

Saturday was Falcons fans’ first chance to see new starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins signed with the Falcons this offseason after six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings

Falcons fans will get another chance to see the team practice before the season on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for $5. Proceeds from this game will benefit medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare, according to the team.

The Falcons will kick off their preseason schedule on August 9 against the Miami Dolphins.



