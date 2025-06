FAIRBURN, GA —

A home in Fairburn is severely damaged after a car drives into the house before bursting into flames.

The incident happened along Rosewood Place, just off Campbellton Fairburn Road.

The Fairburn Fire Department posted a video from the scene on social media, showing a large hole in the home with smoke coming out of the roof.

The agency hasn’t said whether anyone was injured, or what caused the crash.