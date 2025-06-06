Local

Explosion at Villa Rica ammunition supply shop under investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff
Georgia Arms explosion The explosion happened around 8:30 p.m. at Georgia Arms on Industrial Court. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
VILLA RICA, Ga. — Crews are working to put out smoldering hot spots after an explosion at a Villa Rica ammunition supply shop on Thursday evening.

Fire crews arrived to the ammunition supply shop on Industrial Court around 8:30 p.m. after reports of an explosion. Investigators say a shed that had gunpowder in it caught fire after the initial explosion.

Carroll County Interim Fire Chief Dave Wade says he does not think the powder was recklessly stored.

“Everything is stored how it is supposed to be stored. So, everything is safe until it is not,” Wade said.

The business was closed when the fire happened and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are expected to return to determine the cause of the fire.

