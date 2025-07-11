Expect traffic delays this weekend with several major events happening in Atlanta

Crowds of fans will flock to Atlanta and the city’s roads this weekend for a series of big events.

There are three Beyonce concerts between Friday and Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, WWE Wrestling at State Farm Arena, and Major League Baseball festivities leading up to next week’s All Star Game at Truist Park.

WSB Radio’s Smilin’ Mark McKay says it’s more than just fans of all those events. It will be “travelers that are passing through Atlanta mixed in with locals, and of course all the folks heading toward the events at State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

McKay notes that alternate ways to beat the crowds may be slower than normal.

“We encourage ridesharing, but ride shares also get involved with the traffic around there. MARTA is a good option too, but those trains are going to be heavy trying to get into the city all weekend long,” says McKay.

One bit of good news- the Department of Transportation has paused all construction through the weekend to help with the crowds.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest traffic information and updates throughout the weekend.