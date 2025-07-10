Headed to see Beyoncé? Here’s what you need to know before you go

It’s finally here! Beyoncé is bringing her Cowboy Carter tour to Atlanta for four nights: July 10, 11, 13, and 14.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has provided some important details that you need to know before you head to the show.

The parking lots will open at 2 p.m. on show days, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. There aren’t any opening acts, so the music will start around 8 p.m.

There will be exterior merch locations across from gates two and one. The merch stands will open at 2 p.m. on show days, and from noon-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a clear bag policy, and requires clear bags to be under 12x12x6. If you have a bag that is not clear, it must be under 4.5x6.5.

Fans’ best transportation option to and from the show is MARTA. Two MARTA stations connect to Mercedes-Benz Stadium- the Vine City Station and the Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center Station.

If you choose to rideshare, there are two dedicated ride share zones for drop-off and pickup. Zone 1 is in front of building C of the Georgia World Congress Center. Zone 2 is at South Downtown ATL.

Mercedes Benz Stadium notes that ridesharing is the most difficult option to depart the stadium after shows. They suggest taking MARTA to a station near the stadium and then request a rideshare to avoid crowds and surge pricing.

Here is more information from Mercedes Benz Stadium:

