Ex-husband of Georgia Rep. Greene reaches settlement with 3 Muslim women he harassed

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Perry Greene, the ex-husband of Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has reached a settlement with three Muslim women that he is caught harassing on a viral video.

On Monday, attorneys say Greene paid $75,000 to the group of college students that he harassed in a viral video. Attorneys add the group of women donated the money to their local mosque.

Greene issued a public apology for shouting at a group of Muslim women who were praying in the Avalon Shopping Center parking garage. Greene also attended a Friday sermon at the women’s mosque.

In the video, Greene was heard yelling phrases, “Go back to your country,” “We don’t want you worshipping out here,” and “You are worshipping a false god.”

At a press conference held on Monday, the women spoke out and recalled the shocking moments.

“Honestly just shock there wasn’t really much we could say, our words were not really forming correctly. It was definitely a scary moment.”

“It is important that people understand this type of speech will not be tolerated and it needs to be addressed,” attorney Ali Awad said.

