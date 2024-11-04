Ex-GA teacher allegedly slammed 4-year-old with special needs on mat after he wouldn’t take a nap

ROME, Ga. — A former elementary teacher was arrested on allegations of abusing special needs students on multiple occasions in a classroom.

Lynn Katherine Allen Mitchell, who was a teacher at Alto Park Elementary School in Rome, faces charges of cruelty to children.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred at the school from September to October.

The first incidents ranged from Sept. 2 to Sept. 13. According to the warrant, Mitchell allegedly rolled a four-year-old non-verbal child with special needs in a weighted blanket because he would not lie day for a nap. Mitchell then stepped on the blanket to keep the child restrained. The child became upset and when he tried to get out of the blanket, his arm got out and Mitchell ‘forcefully’ placed his arm back under the blanket.

The four-year-old became hysterical and began hyperventilating when another adult walked into the classroom and took over the child’s care. The child would not stop hyperventilating, until several minutes later and had to be walked out of the classroom to regain his composure.

Then on Sept. 25, Mitchell picked up a different 4-year-old special needs child by the collar of his shirt, moved him about 10 to 15 feet, and then threw him onto a mat because he would not lie down for a nap. Mitchell then yelled at the child and stopped him from getting up.

On Oct. 22, Mitchell restrained a third 4-year-old special needs boy by wrapping him tightly in a blanket, once again, because the child did not want to take a nap. She then stepped on the blanket to prevent the child from getting up or moving before another adult came in and suggested she could take over the child’s care.

Floyd County Schools said Mitchell is no longer with the district and shared the following statement:

As soon as the system became aware of the situation, we took appropriate action and immediately referred the matter to local law enforcement and the Department of Family and Children Services. Because this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be making any further comments at this time. Our primary concern remains the well-being of our students and current employees, and we will continue to support the Floyd County Police Department’s investigation in any way necessary. — Floyd County Schools

Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail.