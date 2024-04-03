Estimated $1.6 million in meth seized from Stone Mountain home, DEA says

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The DEA seized more than 600 pounds of meth and $100,000 in cash from a home in Stone Mountain Tuesday night.

At the federal building downtown, the DEA says Atlanta is now a major trafficking hub.

Meth is still a huge moneymaker for the cartels because it is extremely cheap to produce and because it is so addictive, customers keep coming back.

The meth seized last night was worth an estimated $1.6 million.

Officials with the DEA said cartels are attracted to Atlanta because it is a prime location to convert and distribute meth and other drugs. The cartels rent homes in suburban areas where they process the drugs and then send them out to street dealers.

“Here and LA are probably the only places the DA has major conversion of the liquid form into what you see here. Ice,” DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy said.

Murphy said Atlanta is an obvious location because of its network of highways and the ability to go up and down the coast and into the Midwest.

In the last month alone, the DEA has seized nearly 1,000 kilos of meth. The Stone Mountain home where the drugs were found was basically a storage location.

The meth was processed at another location and converted from liquid to crystal.