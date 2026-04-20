Former Fulton County jailer sentenced to probation in connection to 2018 inmate death

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A former Fulton County jailer has been sentenced to five years of probation in connection with the 2018 death of an inmate at the metro Atlanta jail.

Aaron Cook pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated assault and violation of oath by a public officer, according to officials.

The charges stem from the death of an inmate at Fulton County Jail in 2018.

Officials said the inmate, Antonio May, died after being pepper-sprayed and tased repeatedly while in custody.

In 2021, a grand jury previously indicted deputies assigned to the jail in connection with May’s death, including Cook, Guito Dela Cruz, Omar Jackson, Jason Roache, Kenesia Strowder, and William Whitaker. The deputies were originally charged with murder and related offenses in the case.

Court proceedings in the case have included multiple legal challenges over the validity of the indictment.

A Fulton County judge later threw out the indictment against the six jailers.

That ruling was subsequently overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court, which reinstated the case and allowed it to move forward.

Officials said the case has remained active for years as it has moved through state courts and appeals.