Emory public health dean urges caution after White House raises concerns about Tylenol and autism

ATLANTA — Local health experts are weighing in after the White House said it has identified a possible link between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism. Federal officials are now advising expecting mothers to avoid the common pain reliever, warning that acetaminophen, Tylenol’s active ingredient could increase the risk.

However, Dr. Daniele Fallin, dean of public health at Emory University, says the science isn’t settled and cautioned against premature recommendations.

“There are also large studies that don’t see an association between the two, and those studies that don’t see the link are more recent and more rigorous,” Fallin said.

“I do think it’s healthy to have the attention being turned up. I think it is dangerous to then make recommendations prematurely.”

Fallin noted that other risks must also be considered. Research has shown that high fevers during pregnancy can raise the likelihood of autism.

“Women who are in pregnancy experiencing fever absolutely should be working with their care provider to figure out the best way to treat fever, and right now, that tool is acetaminophen,” she said.

For now, Fallin says more research is needed before any definitive guidance is made.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story