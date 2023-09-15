Emergency donation drive being held to raise funds for Clark Atlanta students impacted by flooding

ATLANTA — As Clark Atlanta University students deal with the aftermath of flooding from Thursday’s storms, a few student organizations are sponsoring an emergency donation drive.

With so much rain, water started to creep into dorms.

A video that multiple students say was at another university dorm shows waste high water flooding a hallway, where water pressure trapped a woman’s leg in a doorway.

“People were literally kicking through water,” Boykin said. ”It was extremely scary because it was a hazard. There are a lot of electrical devices going on. I know multiple people who had their kitchen flooded and a lot of damage has already been done.”

Students off campus also dealt with the flooding.

The drive, sponsored by the Student Government Association, and The Royal Court will be accepting hygiene products, non-perishable food, temporary clothes, blankets, phone chargers, and more.

