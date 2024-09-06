Elderly woman dies in Brookhaven house fire, man and 2 dogs rescued Thursday night

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officials confirmed that one person is dead after a house fire.

On Thursday evening, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Standard Drive. They arrived at the scene to find a “significant” fire.

According to Capt. Jaeson Daniels, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. When fire crews arrived, Daniels said the flames were “heavy” and firefighters learned a woman was possibly still inside.

According to Daniels, the survivors are in stable condition, no other details were available yet.

The identity of the woman who died in the fire was not released and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.



