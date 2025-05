SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Spalding County early Wednesday morning.

The tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. and continued into Butts County before it dissipated just before 4 a.m.

The storm’s path was about 10.5 miles long and had sustained winds of 90 mph, NWS says.

Officials reported damage to trees, homes, and downed power lines due to severe storms in parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia.