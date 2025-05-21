Recap: Heavy rain, storm damage reports from overnight storms

A line of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms rolled through North Georgia shortly before midnight before pushing through Metro Atlanta during the overnight hours.

As much as 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the Metro region, however some cities received nearly 3 to 4 inches of rain!

Large hail was limited to Sandy Creek in Fayette county, where ping pong ball size hail (1.5 inch diameter) fell in the River Crest neighborhood in Tyrone.

Hail Reports

Below is a county by county round up of the storm damage from overnight.

Floyd County

Emergency Management Agency reports of a lightning strike at the City of Rome Water Filter plant; power outage at the facility.

Cherokee County

Trees fell on two different homes near the intersection of Dena Drive and Mills Wood Run near Holly Springs.

Trees down near Highway 140 and Garland Mountain Road.

Cherokee County tornado warning

Spalding County

Tree reported down at the intersection of Amelia Road and Apple Road near Luella.

Southside Tornado

