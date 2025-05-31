EF-2 tornado touched down in Henry County, NWS confirms

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — National Weather Service officials confirmed a tornado that touched down on Thursday afternoon in Henry County was an EF-2.

Officials confirmed injuries were reported, several homes were damaged, several trees were knocked down in the area between I-75 and Highway 23 north of Bethlehem Road.

Officials say damage reports show that a tornado occurred less than a mile from the path of another EF-O tornado on April 7.

On Wednesday, NWS officials also confirmed that three tornadoes touched down in Carroll and Coweta counties during storms on Tuesday.