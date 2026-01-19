Early voting scheduled in race to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA — Early voting details are now out for the special election to fill the seat of former Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Early voting for the March 10 special election will begin on Feb. 16 at four different Cobb County locations, with weekend voting opportunities and extended hours during the final week before election day.

The ballot includes 22 candidates, with 17 republicans in the running, officials said.

Greene resigned after clashing with Trump administration policies, including the release of the Epstein files and the capture of the Venezuelan president.

So far, one Democrat and five Republicans have filed paperwork with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election is scheduled for April 7.