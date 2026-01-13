Candidates begin qualifying in race to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA — The northwest Georgia congressional seat formerly held by Marjorie Taylor Greene is officially up for grabs.

Candidates have until Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. to qualify for the 14th congressional district seat.

They’ll have to file at the Georgia secretary of state’s elections division in Atlanta and pay a fee of $5,200. Governor Kemp set a special election for March 10th. Early voting begins February 16.

Greene resigned after clashing with Trump administration policies, including the release of the Epstein files and the capture of the Venezuelan president.

So far, one Democrat and five Republicans have filed paperwork with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.