Early voting for Fulton County runoffs ends Wednesday

ATLANTA – Wednesday is not only the last day before the Thanksgiving holiday, it is also the final day of advanced voting for the December 3, 2024, General Runoff Election.
Fulton County will hold two runoff elections on Tuesday, December 3.
Some voters will head back to the polls for the City of Atlanta District 3 At-Large Council Seat and City of East Point Ward B At-Large races. Both runoffs resulted from the 2024 General Election held on November 5.
According to a media release, Fulton County is providing a total of 7 polling locations for voters interested casting their ballot early during the advance voting period.
Adams Park Library
2231 Campbellton Road., SW
Atlanta, GA. 30311
Buckhead Library
ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION
269 Buckhead Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30305
C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center
ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION
3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
East Point First Mallalieu United
Methodist Church
ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION
2651 N Church Street
East Point, GA 30344
Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce de Leon
980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Metropolitan Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30310
Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Operating hours for each advance voting sites will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To learn more, and to view a complete list of all Advance Voting locations available in Fulton County, please visit www.fultoncountyga.gov or download the free Fulton Votes mobile app for Android or Apple devices.