Early voting for Fulton County runoffs ends Wednesday

ATLANTA – Wednesday is not only the last day before the Thanksgiving holiday, it is also the final day of advanced voting for the December 3, 2024, General Runoff Election.

Fulton County will hold two runoff elections on Tuesday, December 3.

Some voters will head back to the polls for the City of Atlanta District 3 At-Large Council Seat and City of East Point Ward B At-Large races. Both runoffs resulted from the 2024 General Election held on November 5.

According to a media release, Fulton County is providing a total of 7 polling locations for voters interested casting their ballot early during the advance voting period.

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbellton Road., SW

Atlanta, GA. 30311

Buckhead Library

ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION

269 Buckhead Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

East Point First Mallalieu United

Methodist Church

ABSENTEE BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATION

2651 N Church Street

East Point, GA 30344

Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce de Leon

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, GA 30310

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard, NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Operating hours for each advance voting sites will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more, and to view a complete list of all Advance Voting locations available in Fulton County, please visit www.fultoncountyga.gov or download the free Fulton Votes mobile app for Android or Apple devices.