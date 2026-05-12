Dunwoody delays vote on proposed vape shop ban until August

DUNWOODY, GA — City leaders in Dunwoody have delayed action on a proposed vape shop ban until August as officials work to revise the language of the ordinance.

The proposal would ban vape shops or any business from having 25% of sales come from alternative nicotine products.

City leaders said they want more time to add guidelines addressing where shops can open and rules related to signage.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said officials also want to make sure the 25% sales limit applies evenly to all businesses.

“If you’re a convenience store that sells vapes, you still have to follow the 25% rule, it’s just that you have a big advantage because you sell lots of Coca-Cola,” Deutsch said.

Several council members said they believe the ordinance, as currently written, is too broad.

Councilman John Heneghan questioned why the city is only regulating vape products.

“It’s a slippery slope once you start doing that for one thing; we’re not doing that for alcohol, we’re not doing that for smoking, we’re not doing that for anything else, so I don’t understand why we’re doing it with this type of product,” Heneghan said.

Heneghan also said he would rather see regulations focused on where shops can operate and how stores advertise.

“All of these things can be sold at convenient stores, but we’re going to outlaw them completely without any other regulation. I don’t understand what the goal is,” Heneghan said.

A temporary vape shop moratorium will remain in place until Aug. 10, when city leaders are expected to revisit the issue.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.