Dunwoody considers permanent restrictions on vape shops

DUNWOODY, GA — The future of vape shops in Dunwoody could soon be decided as the city council prepares to vote Monday evening on a proposed ban.

A temporary moratorium on vape shops is set to expire May 11, and some residents are pushing for a permanent restriction.

“I do not believe that there is any place for a vape shop in our village,” resident Lauren Stinson said.

Stinson said she supports the ordinance because of concerns about vaping addiction among young people.

“I have worked a lot with students who have been addicted and are addicted to vaping,” Stinson said.

“We’re not just dealing with, are they going to consume, but we’re also going to have to think about the future and helping them deal with their addiction,” she added.

Under the proposed ordinance, a business would be classified as a vape shop if 25% or more of its retail sales come from alternative nicotine products.

Grocery stores and convenience stores that already sell vape products would be exempt.

City Councilman John Heneghan questioned the need for a ban when vape products would still be available at other businesses.

“Right now we have all of these products, which are completely allowed in every gas station in the city of Dunwoody,” Heneghan said.

“I’m just trying to understand where we’re at, are we trying to stop everything?” he added.

Heneghan also questioned whether limiting vape shops alone would be effective.

“Why aren’t we eliminating it everywhere? It seems like too much to me,” Heneghan said.

The Dunwoody City Council is expected to take up the ordinance during its meeting Monday at 6 p.m.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.