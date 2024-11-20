Drunk driving trial begins in Cobb County for man accused of killing teen

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Jury selection is complete and testimony has begun in the trial of a Powder Springs man charged with plowing down a young woman with his car just before Christmas last year.

Jerome Cox, 68, is facing Vehicular Homicide and Drunk Driving charges. Police say his car hit 17-year-old Olivia Pugh as she crossed inside a crosswalk on Ben King Road last December. Pugh died of her injuries in the hospital two days later. A scholarship fund was set up in honor the Harrison High School Student.

Jury selection began Monday and was completed Tuesday.







