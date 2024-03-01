Drivers call 911 after seeing body on the side of I-20 ramp

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run after the victim was found on the side of the road.

Atlanta police said around 12:21 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of a body on the side of the Interstate 20 Eastbound ramp from I-75 North.

According to the investigation, drivers called 911 when they passed the body on the side of the road.

When officers arrived, they were met by paramedics who were performing CPR on the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the victim’s identity is unknown since he had no identification on him.

Investigators believe the victim was hit by a car and died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

