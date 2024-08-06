Local

Driver with suspended license reached for phone before deadly Cobb County crash, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have issued arrest warrants for a driver they say caused a crash that killed a woman in Cobb County last month.

Brandon Earl, a 38-year-old from Tennessee, is accused of reaching for his phone and driving with a suspended license during the July 16 crash.

Police said Earl was driving a GMC Sierra on Hicks Road when he crossed over the center line and crashed into a GMC Yukon causing that SUV to flip. Earl continued south in the northbound lane and crashed into a Ford Escape and sent that car into a guardrail.

Police said the driver, identified as Debbie Yates, died at the scene. The drivers of the other two cars police say Earl hit were taken to the hospital.

Investigators determined that Earl was distracted when he reached for his phone. Police issued warrants on the following charges: Homicide by Vehicle in the 2nd Degree, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driver to Exercise Due Care, and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.

As of Tuesday, he is not in police custody.

