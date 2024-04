DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that a driver rammed into the front gate at its Atlanta offices.

The crash happened just after 12 p.m. at the offices off Flowers Road in Chamblee. A photo shows a red car smashed in the middle of the damaged gate.

A bureau spokesperson confirmed that DeKalb police arrested the man, but had no further information at this time. The man’s name has not been released.

