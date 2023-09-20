Local

Dream season ends as Atlanta is bounced from WNBA playoffs

Arike Ogunbowale Teaira McCowan Awak Kuier Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale (24) Teaira McCowan, center, and Awak Kuier, right, celebrate after a basket by Ogunbowale in the first half of Game 2 of a first-round WNBA basketball playoff series against the Atlanta Dream, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Allisha Gray contributed 19 but it wasn’t nearly enough to extend the Atlanta Dream’s season.

The Dream got blown out 101-74 by the Dallas Wings in Game 2. The Wings swept the WNBA best-of-three first round series 2-0.

Howard, who scored 36 points in Game 1, scored 57 points in the two games to set a WNBA record for the most points in a player’s first two playoff games.

The Wings won a playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas from Detroit for the 2016 season. Dallas will play top-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dallas pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring the Dream 29-10 for a 52-34 lead. Natasha Howard made a wide-open 3-pointer to cap Dallas’ 13-1 run for a 48-31 lead. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally combined for 24 points in the first half.



©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!