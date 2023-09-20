Dream season ends as Atlanta is bounced from WNBA playoffs

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and Allisha Gray contributed 19 but it wasn’t nearly enough to extend the Atlanta Dream’s season.

The Dream got blown out 101-74 by the Dallas Wings in Game 2. The Wings swept the WNBA best-of-three first round series 2-0.

Howard, who scored 36 points in Game 1, scored 57 points in the two games to set a WNBA record for the most points in a player’s first two playoff games.

The Wings won a playoff series for the first time since relocating to Dallas from Detroit for the 2016 season. Dallas will play top-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday.

Dallas pulled away in the second quarter by outscoring the Dream 29-10 for a 52-34 lead. Natasha Howard made a wide-open 3-pointer to cap Dallas’ 13-1 run for a 48-31 lead. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally combined for 24 points in the first half.









©2023 Cox Media Group