EAST POINT, Ga. – Kid influencers Heiress Harris, King Moore and Semaj joined lifestyle retailer DTLR to celebrate the launch of a new, kid-exclusive summertime shoe collaboration with New Balance in East Point on Saturday afternoon.

The Gelato 990v6 shoe hit shelves at DTLR stores nationwide and online on Friday.

Dozens of families enjoyed the DTLR-branded Gelato truck, giveaways, family-fun activities. The event also featured live music, a DJ and other live performances.

“This kid-exclusive, summertime shoe release features a vibrant color palette reminiscent of Gelato on a hot summer day. From tart blues to zesty oranges, it offers a flavor-inspired hue for every kid’s style,” DTLR officials said in a press release.

Crowds attend DTLR event on Saturday

According to DTLR officials, “this kid-exclusive, summertime shoe release features a vibrant color palette reminiscent of Gelato on a hot summer day. From tart blues to zesty oranges, it offers a flavor-inspired hue for every kid’s style.”

Heiress said enjoyed face painting, ice cream, and other activities.

Heiress Harris

“The summertime limited edition collaboration is available in grade-school, preschool and toddler sizes,” according to DTLR officials.

Heiress said her favorite ice cream flavor is vanilla.

“I like to stick with vanilla. I like to keep it fresh,” she said.

On Friday, Heiress Harris joined 5-year-old rapper Van Van for a performance of their hit song “Be You” at the King Center in Atlanta for “Be Love Day.”

King Moore is a young, talented entertainer who has performed music and has acted.