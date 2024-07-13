Young stars Heiress Harris and Van Van performed at King Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA – Talented young music stars Heiress Harris, 8, and Van Van, 5, performed at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta on Friday to celebrate Love Day.

The annual event began in 2021 virtually.

According to the King Center website, “Be Love Day is a “growing movement of courageous acts to achieve justice, which we define based on these words from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “Justice at its best is love correcting everything that stands against love.”

Heiress and Van Van sang their hit song “Be You.” The song, which went viral earlier this year, was made to inspire other kids to be themselves and be proud of who they are.

They also took pictures with Dr. Bernice A. King and other kids at Be Love Day.

Photo of Heiress and Van Van with Bernice King (WSB Radio)

Heiress, who is the daughter of the legendary T.I. and Tiny Harris, said she was inspired to pursue singing from her mother.

“My mom used to sing to me all the time. When I was three, I wanted to sing,” said Harris.

Van Van, whose real name is Savannah McConneaughey, is a talented young rapper from North Carolina who has worked with MC Lyte. She also released a book with MC Lyte called, “Rhyme Time Adventures Van Van and MC Lyte Magical Melodies.”

Van Van said working with MC Lyte is “amazing.” She also recently released an album and is working on new music.

Photo of Heiress Harris and Van Van (WSB Radio)

Heiress and Van Van recently performed “Be You” at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. The song was released on all streaming platforms.

They also encouraged other kids to chase after their dreams.

“Work hard and never let anyone stop you from chasing your dreams,” Van Van said.