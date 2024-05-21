Douglas County sheriff candidate arrested on battery-family violence charge

A candidate running in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office race turned himself over to police Tuesday on charges connected to a family violence case.

Shedarren Fanning faces simple assault, battery-family violence, cruelty to children in third-degree and obstruction charges in Gwinnett County.

Fanning, who was previously an officer with the Atlanta Police Department, is one of three candidates running in the Douglas County Sheriff primary on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on his personal account, Fanning denied the allegations:

“Apparently I’m a fugitive on the run From Gwinnett today. This is why Douglas County needs change they want to win so bad they will use anyone and say anything. Please stop believing the rumors and stop believing falsified police reports that are being generated on Election Day and focus on the election this is key to Changing a big corruption problem we have in Law enforcement.”

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Gwinnett County police for the full incident report.

