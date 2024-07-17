Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway 15-year-old girl

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who they say ran away from home.

Madison Lynn Collins was last seen at her home in Douglas County on July 13.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, “this juvenile is believed to have left of their own volition.”

She is described as a Black girl with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 125 lbs., according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown what Collins was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Julius Almond with any information at 770-920-3914.