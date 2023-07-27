Dog owners beware: Thieves are targeting expensive breeds, selling them for thousands

ATLANTA — Dog thefts are on the rise. Thieves are snatching sought-after breeds, like Yorkies and selling them for thousands of dollars.

WSB Tom Regan spoke with one woman who said her dog was taken from her front yard and is still missing.

Jess Sonnenberg who is the owner of a Yorkie named Murray has been plastering the neighborhood with flyers asking for help in finding her dog.

She said a man snatched up Murray from her front yard a week and a half ago, and she’s heartbroken.

“To have it stolen, I just can’t believe people would do that. It’s not a car or watch. It’s a living thing,” Sonnenberg said.

