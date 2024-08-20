Local

Detective searching for suspect wanted in connection to Forest Park homicide

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a homicide that happened a month ago.

On June 20, officers were called to the Sheraton Apartments on Rock Cut Road regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found Nazareth Alford who suffered a gunshot wound to his neck. He died from from his injuries.

Clayton County and Forest Park detectives are searching for Jeremy Lowe, who is wanted in connection to the homicide investigation.

Lowe is five feet and eight inches tall and weighs 133 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submitting a tip online, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

