Detective honored for pulling woman out of burning vehicle that landed at bottom of embankment

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Paulding County detective has been honored for a heroic act he pulled off earlier this year.

On Jan. 1, Detective Andrew Hoskins was assisting another deputy at the end of a chase when the suspect’s car crashed through a telephone pole, hit two buildings and landed at the bottom of an embankment.

As deputies made their way to the vehicle, they saw a fire erupt in the engine compartment of the vehicle. Hoskins then went down the embankment to communicate with the people inside the vehicle.

With the fire burning, Hoskins pulled an injured, innocent female passenger out of the burning vehicle and up an embankment.

He then went back to the burning vehicle and pulled a suspect out of the vehicle and up the embankment to safety.

Hoskins, who works in the Criminal Investigations Division, has been employed at the sheriff’s office for more than 10 years.

“I am so thankful that Detective Hoskins had the presence of mind to take action that night. Because of his quick, yet decisive actions, Detective Hoskins was able to save the life of the innocent passenger along with the suspect in the pursuit,” Sheriff Gulledge said. “I am very proud of him and what he did to save those individuals.

“As a result of this incident, Detective Hoskins also received the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Life Saving Award for the actions that he took that night.”

Hoskins was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation and a Texas Roadhouse gift card by the Board of at the Paulding County Commissioner’s meeting.

