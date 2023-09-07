Despite nearly zero support, state Sen. doubles down on calls for investigation into Fulton DA

ATLANTA — A Republican state senator calling for an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis doubled down on his demands for a special session on Thursday, despite having virtually no support from even his own party.

The governor, the House Speaker, and other GOP state senators have all criticized Colton Moore for his demand for a special session to investigate Willis after a Fulton County grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others in an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

They all say such a special session would be unconstitutional.

But that didn’t stop Moore and his supporters from pushing for those demands even further on Thursday.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the news conference Thursday morning that he said was so raucous that state troopers were called in to keep an eye on things.

“My role as a senator is to call a special session on behalf of my constituents and any Georgian who feels that their tax dollars shouldn’t be going to Fani Willis,” Moore said.

But Moore has virtually zero support from other legislators and his own party. In fact, he admitted that of the 109 signatures he needs to get that special session, he only has three.

One of those is Woodstock Republican Rep. Charlice Byrd.

“The purpose of this press conference is to petition the governor and our leaders to call for a special session to defund and investigate Fani Willis,” Byrd said.

Just last week, Gov. Brian Kemp criticized Moore’s actions and insisted he did not have the constitutional authority to call a special session to investigate Willis.

“These are the distractions that get you to lose elections,” Kemp said.

He added that while he felt her prosecution was politically motivated, he’d seen nothing that led him to believe it was illegal.

He also accused Moore of being a grifter using this controversy to raise money.

“Not focusing on the past or on some grifter’s scam that somebody’s doing to help them raise a few dollars into their campaign account,” Kemp said.

Last week, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns released a letter also saying such a special session was unconstitutional.

Other Republican lawmakers said when they refused to sign Moore’s letter, they got threats.

Moore meanwhile, dared his fellow Republicans to vote him out of the GOP caucus.

