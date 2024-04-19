Deputies searching for Atlanta man wanted for identity fraud

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Atlanta man wanted on charges of felony identity fraud.

Deputies said Naquille Harvey, 28, was last known to live at a home on Willow Lake Drive in Atlanta.

Deputies did not elaborate on why he’s wanted in Monroe County or what led to the charges.

Harvey is described as 6′2″ and 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office directly at 478-994-7010 or reach out to Investigator Mansfield at 478-994-7043, ext. 209. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.