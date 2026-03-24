Delta suspends special airport perks for members of Congress during shutdown

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines is temporarily suspending special airport services for members of Congress as travel disruptions continue during the partial federal government shutdown.

The Atlanta-based airline says lawmakers will no longer receive certain elite services, including escorts through airport terminals and assistance that allows them to move quickly through security lines. Instead, members of Congress will be treated like other passengers based on their SkyMiles status.

The lack of staffing has contributed to long lines and delays at airports nationwide, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The decision follows ongoing staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration, where many workers are not being paid during the shutdown.

ICE agents arrived at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport early Monday morning to assist with operations.

TSA wait times stopped being posted on the Atlanta airport website on Monday as lines continued to worsen.