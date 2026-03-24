More travelers miss flights as long security lines continue at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Tensions remain high at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as ICE agents are brought in to help manage hours-long security lines.

Even with those agents on site, officials are still urging travelers to prepare for delays. Airport leaders continue to recommend arriving at least four hours before a flight, as wait times stretch for hours and in some cases extend outside the terminal.

Airport General Manager Ricky Smith says long waits are still expected.

“Get here as early as you can and just be prepared for some level of dysfunction. If you follow the lines, follow the process, and you get here early enough you’ll likely get to your flight,” Smith said.

Smith also says the airport is dealing with unusually large crowds.

“Just be prepared for some level of dysfunction because it’s a crowded environment, unusually crowded. This facility was not designed for the crowds that we’re accommodating,” Smith said.

Officials say ICE agents are assisting with crowd control, not TSA operations, and lines are not moving significantly faster.

Travelers have reported security wait times of four to five hours, with lines spilling outside the building.

The airport’s online wait time page remains turned off, with messaging urging passengers to arrive early.

The situation is also creating challenges for airlines, as passengers miss flights and are forced to rebook during a busy spring break travel period.

Georgia Tech aviation expert Laurie Garrow says airlines are facing added pressure.

“Because not only do you have a single individual missing a flight possibly because it took longer to get through security lines, but groups, and it’s always harder getting a group/family of 4-6 on a plane as it is a single individual,” Garrow said.

Garrow says the challenges could continue if fuel prices remain high.

“So we’re probably looking at fewer flights if fuel stays high,” Garrow said.

She also recommends travelers consider adjusting their schedules.

“Try to avoid Sunday afternoons or Monday mornings as those times typically see a surge in business travelers,” Garrow said.

Garrow advises travelers to stay patient during delays.

“I do things to calm me down, either listening to music, watching cat pictures on my phone, I know it sounds silly but it calms me down,” Garrow said.

Officials say the situation comes as some TSA workers continue to call out while going more than a month without a full paycheck.