Mayor Andre Dickens confirms deployment of ICE agents to Atlanta airport Monday

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed on Sunday that federal immigration agents will be deployed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday morning.

“According to federal officials, these personnel will be assigned to support operational needs directed by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), including line management and crowd control within the domestic terminals. Federal officials have indicated that this deployment is not intended to conduct immigration enforcement activities,” Dickens said in a press release.

Dickens went on to say that these federal officers will report directly to TSA.

This announcement comes after President Donald Trump ordered federal immigration agents to U.S. airports to help the TSA as shortages worsen during the partial government shutdown.

Hundreds of thousands of homeland security workers including those from the TSA, have worked without pay since Congress failed to renew DHS funding in February.

As the partial government shutdown continues, lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport continue to grow, wrapping from one end of the airport to the other.

“Our Administration remains hopeful the Federal Government can soon find a way to fully fund TSA and pay their employees to resume standard operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport—and all airports we connect to," said Dickens.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.