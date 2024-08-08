Delta passengers sue airline over tech outage cancellations, not receiving full refunds

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines passengers have filed a federal lawsuit seeking compensation for canceled flights and out-of-pocket expenses during last month’s nationwide CrowdStrike IT outage that resulted in more than 5,000 canceled flights.

“For the time that was wasted, some people had to go into hotels or even sleep in the airport, they deserve it,” said Delta passenger Richard Bates.

The class action lawsuit, filed in Georgia’s Northern District, claims Delta failed to fully refund passengers for canceled flights, or provide meal or hotel vouchers for affected passengers.

“As a result of Delta’s failures, affected passengers were forced to spend thousands of dollars in unexpected expenses, including flights from other airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and food,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to fully refund passengers for cancelled flights and other expenses incurred.

Delta declined to comment on the pending litigation.

It has placed the blame for mass cancellations on a faulty CrowdStrike cyber security update on Microsoft programs that the airline uses for scheduling.

Some passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, who were not directly affected by the outage, said Wednesday night that they support the lawsuit to hold the airline accountable.

Others said Delta needs to step up and compensate affected travelers.

“I think it’s the right thing to do. It’s not the service we expect from Delta,” said Delta passenger Patricia Kale.



