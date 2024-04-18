Local

Delta flight from Savannah declares emergency upon landing in Atlanta

By WSBTV

Delta Air Lines A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines said it had to declare an emergency as it was landing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

In a statement, the airlines said the crew on Delta Flight 2728 from Savannah to Atlanta noticed a “misalignment of some flaps on the aircraft” as it was coming in for a landing.

Delta said, “This is an uncommon occurrence but is a part of extensive flight crew training to manage through safely.”

The flight landed safely and managed to get to its gate a minute early, the airline said.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta said.

According to Flightaware.com, the plane is a Boeing 757-200. The plane holds about 200 passengers in addition to the crew.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!