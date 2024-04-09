Local

Delta flight may have been struck by lightning before landing at Atlanta airport, officials say

ATLANTA — A Delta flight that landed in Atlanta Tuesday morning may have been struck by lightning, airline officials confirm.

The suspected lightning strike happened on Delta Flight 1192, from LaGuardia to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, before it landed at around 9:30 a.m.,

Delta says it declared an emergency for the suspected strike per its protocol.

In addition to this potential lightning strike, a Delta spokesperson said a passenger on the flight had an unrelated medical issue, prompting a second emergency declaration.

The plane is being inspected per Delta protocol.

