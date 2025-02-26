Local

Delta flight headed to Atlanta forced to return after mechanical issue

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Delta airplane
Stowaway found FILE PHOTO: A stowaway was found onboard a Delta flight out of Seattle, ((C)2024 ROBIN GUESS 623-261-6041/robin - stock.adobe.com)
ATLANTA — A Delta flight from Charlotte to Atlanta was forced to return after a mechanical issue occurred during the flight, Delta Air Lines confirmed.

Delta officials told WSBTV that Flight 3067 had a “potential hydraulic system issue indication.”

This happened just days after a Delta flight was forced to return to Atlanta after smoke was reported in the flightdeck.

Everyone was evacuated safely and none of the 71 customers, two pilots, and three flight attendants were injured.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson wrote in a statement.


