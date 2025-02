ATLANTA — A plane was forced to return to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Monday morning after crew reported smoke in the flightdeck, according to the FAA.

Delta Air Lines Flight 876 returned safely to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 9 a.m. local time on Monday, FAA officials say.

The flight was headed to Columbia Metropolitan Airport in South Carolina, according to the FAA.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The FAA is investigating.