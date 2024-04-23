Local

Delta bumps up its starting minimum wage, gives pay raises to 80,000 employees

By WSBTV

Delta Air Lines A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from JFK Airport on Aug. 24, 2019, in New York City. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, File)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — One of Georgia’s largest employers is giving more than 80,000 employees a pay raise.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced on Monday that non-union employees will get a 5% raise. The airline is also raising its minimum starting wage to $19 an hour.

“Delta’s leading position comes thanks to a simple concept that dates back nearly a century – invest in our people first, and they will deliver great service and experiences for our customers,” CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to all employees. “That’s exactly what you do, and it always sets us apart.”

The new wages and raises will go into effect on June 1.

Delta pilots are represented by the Air Line Pilots Association. But cabin crews, maintenance workers and others are non-union.

Delta earned $4.6 billion last year, more than United, American, Southwest and Alaska Airlines combined.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!