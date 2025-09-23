Local

DeKalb police make arrest in connection with manhole cover thefts in metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man charged with stealing 91 manhole, storm drain covers across 3 metro counties Investigators arrested Kailan Whatley after they said she stole more than 91 manhole covers from DeKalb County on at least five different occasions. (PHOTOS: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / DeKalb County Police Department)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — DeKalb police announced an arrest in connection to a case concerning dozens of manhole covers and storm drain grates being stolen throughout metro Atlanta.

Kailan Whatley is accused of more than 90 thefts in DeKalb County alone since September 2.

Blaine Clark with DeKalb police says they finally got a break in the case when they were able to identify the suspect and link him to the other thefts.

He’s charged with eight counts of theft of government property.

Similar cases are believed to be tied to Whatley as well in Rockdale and Gwinnett counties as police say video showing the thefts from a witness in Rockdale County led police to a vehicle and the arrest.

