DeKalb police make arrest in connection with manhole cover thefts in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — DeKalb police announced an arrest in connection to a case concerning dozens of manhole covers and storm drain grates being stolen throughout metro Atlanta.

Kailan Whatley is accused of more than 90 thefts in DeKalb County alone since September 2.

Blaine Clark with DeKalb police says they finally got a break in the case when they were able to identify the suspect and link him to the other thefts.

He’s charged with eight counts of theft of government property.

Similar cases are believed to be tied to Whatley as well in Rockdale and Gwinnett counties as police say video showing the thefts from a witness in Rockdale County led police to a vehicle and the arrest.