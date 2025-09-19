Crime And Law

Rockdale County authorities search for stolen manhole covers

By WSB Radio News Staff
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Authorities in Rockdale County are investigating a string of manhole cover thefts that have created safety hazards in local neighborhoods.

A Rockdale County resident told authorities that they spotted manhole cover thefts through ring camera footage.

A Rockdale County official George Diez, says at least 20 lids and grates have been stolen.

“Taking walks, their kids are out on bikes, and all of a sudden there is a cover that is missing,” Diez said.

Police are asking residents to check home surveillance footage to help identify potential suspects.

