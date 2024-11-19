Dekalb police investigating multiple incidents of exposure

Dekalb police are investigating reports of a man exposing himself at an apartment complex in Lithonia. Two incidents have been captured on home cameras of residents of the Belle Vista apartments on Camelia Lane.

The first time was in June and police responded quickly to do a canvas of the area, but did not find the individual. Last Saturday video from another resident showed the man again behaving in the same manner in the same area of the complex.

Anyone with information should contact Dekalb’s Special Victims Unit.