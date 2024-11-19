Local

Dekalb police investigating multiple incidents of exposure

DeKalb County police vehicle (WSB-TV)

Dekalb police are investigating reports of a man exposing himself at an apartment complex in Lithonia. Two incidents have been captured on home cameras of residents of the Belle Vista apartments on Camelia Lane.

The first time was in June and police responded quickly to do a canvas of the area, but did not find the individual. Last Saturday video from another resident showed the man again behaving in the same manner in the same area of the complex.

Anyone with information should contact Dekalb’s Special Victims Unit.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!