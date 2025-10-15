DeKalb County superintendent resigned after being indicted on federal charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School Board votes to accept the resignation of DeKalb County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Devon Horton after he was indicted on federal charges last week in Illinois.

The board made its decision after a lengthy closed-door executive session on Wednesday. The vote was not unanimous. Some lawmakers and community members have called for Horton’s resignation or termination, saying any hint of impropriety was cause for his removal.

The resignation is effective Nov. 15, officials say.

Dr. Horton faces a federal indictment in Illinois for “acts he allegedly committed while serving as Superintendent of District 65,″ officials said in a statement last week.

After the indictment, Dr. Horton was suspended and placed on administrative leave. He faces tax fraud, wire fraud and embezzlement charges, officials said.

DeKalb County Board of Education hired Horton for the superintendent position in April of 2023.

Horton’s attorney issued an earlier statement saying his indictment had nothing to do with his position as DeKalb County’s superintendent.