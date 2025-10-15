DeKalb County superintendent resigned after being indicted on federal charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County School Board votes to accept the resignation of DeKalb County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Devon Horton after he was indicted on federal charges last week in Illinois.
The board made its decision after a lengthy closed-door executive session on Wednesday. The vote was not unanimous. Some lawmakers and community members have called for Horton’s resignation or termination, saying any hint of impropriety was cause for his removal.
The resignation is effective Nov. 15, officials say.
Dr. Horton faces a federal indictment in Illinois for “acts he allegedly committed while serving as Superintendent of District 65,″ officials said in a statement last week.
After the indictment, Dr. Horton was suspended and placed on administrative leave. He faces tax fraud, wire fraud and embezzlement charges, officials said.
DeKalb County Board of Education hired Horton for the superintendent position in April of 2023.
Horton’s attorney issued an earlier statement saying his indictment had nothing to do with his position as DeKalb County’s superintendent.
Dr. Horton has served the DeKalb County School District honorably and with the highest integrity over the past few years as Superintendent.&nbsp; Under his leadership in DeKalb County, graduation rates have gone up, student attendance has risen, student performance has improved, and hundreds of teacher vacancies have been filled with high-quality educators. The allegations in Chicago relate to conduct that is several years old and have nothing whatsoever to do with his very successful work on behalf of the students, families, and teachers in DeKalb County. Dr. Horton is eager to address his case in court so he can return his focus to bettering the lives and education of children, which has been his passion throughout his professional career.— Terence Campbell of the Chicago law firm Cotsirilos, Poulos & Campbell, attorney representing Dr. Devon Horton